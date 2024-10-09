Delhi HC issues notice on PIL against ticket scalping practices, next hearing on Feb 18

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi High Court

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice regarding a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against the practice of "ticket scalping," which involves reselling event tickets at inflated prices. The plea, prompted by recent concerts featuring various artists, was brought forth by Rohan Gupta.

What Delhi HC said

While hearing the matter, the division bench of the Delhi HC, led by Chief Justice Manmohan, acknowledged the petition, which calls for the establishment of guidelines to combat the black marketing of tickets.

The plea seeks to bring ticket scalping under legal regulation and requests the formation of a committee to investigate this practice, particularly in relation to Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming "Dil-Luminati Tour," scheduled for October 26 at JLN Stadium.

Next hearing on Feb 18

The court issued notice to the Centre, Delhi Government, and several ticket selling portals and listed the matter for February 18, 2025.

In the meantime, advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, representing the Delhi Government, informed the court that the grievances raised in the PIL are already addressed under BNS 112, making the need for further guidelines unnecessary.

PIL filed in Delhi HC

(With inputs from ANI)