Delhi HC hears plea for CBI probe into politicians procuring and distributing Remdesivir

Delhi High Court on Saturday heard a PIL that demanded an FIR and CBI probe into claims that politicians can procure and distribute Remdesivir used to cure COVID-19 patients. This PIL sought to question why was the life-saving drug at the disposal of some politicians if others have to run pillar to post to get the medicine.

The bench comprised of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli heard the PIL. Advocate Virag Gu[pta was asked by the court to bring in the petition on record during the day.

The plea cites the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in order to seek answers as to how politicians are able to procure large stocks of the medicine without having the requisite permission under the said Act when the general public was not getting it.

Apart from this, Delhi High Court today heard pleas and petitions regarding the shortage of oxygen supply, beds, and medicines in the hospitals in Delhi.

Petitioner Deepak Singh, the chairperson of Hruduya Foundation and a national-level shooter, has contended that "denying access to medicines for one's own political gain is a crime of very serious nature, and affects coronavirus patients all over India".

Singh has alleged in his plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Pathak, that politicians have been involved in large-scale hoarding, transfer, and distribution of crucial medicines like Remdesivir.

"Political parties, most of which are invariably headquartered in Delhi, are taking advantage of their political powers and giving patronage to the medical mafia," the plea claimed.

Besides lodging of FIR and CBI investigation, the plea also seeks "detention of persons indulging in black-marketing of COVID-19 medicines as per the National Security Act, 1980" and "disqualification of MPs and MLAs found to be hoarding and illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines".

