BREAKING: Delhi-Ghaziabad borders sealed to stop coronavirus spread

The borders between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been sealed as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus. As per reports, the decision has been taken after 6 people who travelled to Delhi from Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus.

The sealing has taken place by the orders of Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Essential services will, however, be allowed to pass through as normal. Special e-passes will be issued for others who want to pass through with a valid reason.

(more to follow...)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage