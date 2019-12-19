Delhi freezes at 5.2°C, season's lowest temperature

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest, as dense fog prevented sunlight from heating the ground, officials said.

The city recorded a high of 15 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below the normal. Similar conditions are expected to prevail on Friday as well, a senior Meteorological Department official said.

Falling temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed led to a dip in the air quality of the city. The overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 362 at 4 pm.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The weatherman has predicted party cloudy sky and dense fog on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 16 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.