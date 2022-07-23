Saturday, July 23, 2022
     
Delhi Excise Policy: LG takes note of 'lapses', seeks report from Chief Secy

Delhi liquor policy: Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government. The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

Reported By : Bhaskar Mishra Edited By : Abhro Banerjee | New Delhi
Published on: July 23, 2022 19:06 IST
Delhi Excise Policy: A day after Delhi L-G recommended a CBI probe, Delhi L-G VK Saxena has directed the chief secretary to submit a report on role of officers and civil servants in the alleged "illegal" formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources said on Saturday.

Saxena has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government. The recommendation of CBI probe by the LG was based on a report of the Chief Secretary.

"Taking serious note of the gross violations and deliberate lapses in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the LG has asked the Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report about the role played by officers and civil servants in the entire matter," a source said. 

The LG has sought a comprehensive report of activities, dealings and scrutiny of files and details of the role played by officers, the sources said.

