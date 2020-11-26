Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Senior AAP leader and Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for Coronavirus.

New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2020 10:47 IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported on Thursday morning. Rai is the Minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"After initial symptoms, corona test was done, which has been reported positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care of them and get them tested," he tweeted.

Rai is currently admitted to a city hospital where doctors are minitoring his suituation.

Earlier, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain were tested positive for the virus. 

