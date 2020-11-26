Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai has tested positive for coronavirus, news agency PTI reported on Thursday morning. Rai is the Minister for Employment, Development, Labour, General Administration and Irrigation in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"After initial symptoms, corona test was done, which has been reported positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care of them and get them tested," he tweeted.

Rai is currently admitted to a city hospital where doctors are minitoring his suituation.

शुरुआती लक्षणों के बाद कोरोना टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संर्पक में आए हैं कृपया वो अपना ध्यान रखें और टेस्ट करवा लें। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Delhi's deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health minister Satyendar Jain were tested positive for the virus.

