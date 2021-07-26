Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL (INDIA TV) Delhi Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi, Metro services briefly halted

Delhi Earthquake News Today: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am.

As a standard procedure, trains were run at cautionary speed and stationed at the next platform. "The services are now running normally," the DMRC said in a tweet.

This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude-4 jolted Sikkim on Sunday evening, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. The quake, which struck the northeastern state around 8.30 pm, had its epicentre 11 km West, South-West of the capital Gangtok.

In another related development, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was reported near Hyderabad on Monday morning. According to India's National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 156 km south of Hyderabad. The quake struck at 5 am IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Latest India News