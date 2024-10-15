Delhi drug haul: How narcotic recovery unveiled cartel with global links to Dubai, UK, South America?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Special Cell of Delhi Police seized over 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana with an estimated worth of Rs 5,620 crore from a godown in South Delhi's Mahipalpur on October 2. It was the biggest drug recovery in India. During the drug haul, four accused were also arrested by the Delhi Police. The investigation led to two more arrests in Amritsar.

Within a week, the investigation further led the Delhi Police to another drug haul, where the Special Cell seized 208 kg of Cocaine worth Rs 2,080 crore from a rented shop in West Delhi. Delhi Police later discovered that the drugs confiscated in these raids were actually manufactured in a unit in Gujarat's Ankaleshwar.

On October 13, a joint team of Delhi Police and Gujarat Police raided the Avkar Drugs Limited Company in Ankleshwar. The raid yielded another big recovery of at least 518 kg cocaine while five people including 3 owners of the factory were arrested.

With the Gujarat haul, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana have been recovered with a combined worth of over Rs 13,000 crore. Meanwhile, the total number of arrests in the case stands at 12.

Arrested accused and their role

Vijay Bhesaniya: Co-owner of Avkar Drugs Limited Company

Ashwani Ramani: Co-owner of Avkar Drugs Limited Company

Brijesh Kothiya: Co-owner of Avkar Drugs Limited Company

Mayur Desale: Looking after the production work in the company,

Amit: Mediating between the main suppliers and owners of the pharmaceutical company

Tushar Goyal: Helped kingpin Virender Basoya

Jatinder Gill alias Jassi: Helped kingpin Virender Basoya

Who is Virender Basoya?

The Delhi Police, while investigating found out that the drug syndicate was being operated from abroad. They found out that a Dubai-based businessman, identified as Virender Basoya, was involved in the drug cartel and issued a Look Out Circular on October 11. He was running the syndicate with the help of Tushar Goyal and Jatinder Gill alias Jassi.

Jassi was arrested from the Amritsar Airport, while Goyal was arrested during the first raid in Delhi's Mahipalpur. Along with Goyal, Himanshu Kumar (27) and Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23) of Delhi and Bharat Kumar Jain (48) were also arrested. After getting details about the involvement of Avkar Drugs Limited, the Delhi Police joined the cords and understood how the cartel was working.

How was the cartel working?

The Police revealed that the Baisoya ran the syndicate from Dubai. He used to give directions to UK-based handlers, who in turn were linked to Amit. Amit mediated between the main suppliers and owners of the pharma factory. The main supply of drugs was fed from South American countries. This drug was then processed in the factory. In this drug operation, Delhi acted as a transit point from where the processed drug was distributed to other parts of the country. However, the exact route of the drugs is yet to be ascertained and a police team is working on it.

(With inputs from agencies)