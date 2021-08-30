Delhi: Devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janmashtami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami

As per the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) guidelines, the Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami. The guidelines prohibit religious gatherings due to COVID-19.

RP Meena, DCP, South-East, Delhi Police speaking to ANI said," Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings."

Hre further said, "We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. There are as many as 393 active coronavirus cases.

(ANI Inputs)

