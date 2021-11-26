Friday, November 26, 2021
     
  Delhi reports 23 fresh Covid cases, no deaths

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in the national capital stood at 25,095. 

New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2021 17:31 IST
Image Source : PTI

The case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths.
  • The case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on Friday.
  • Four fatalities have been reported so far this month.

Delhi reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. The total caseload is now 14,40,807. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,095. Four fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin. On Thursday, 30 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. On Wednesday, 35 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. 

 

 

