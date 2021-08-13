COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 50 new cases in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,324 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department on Friday. The national capital saw 50 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,068.

This is the ninth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent. The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

As many as 84 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Friday, 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin. On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 73,324 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,988 in the national capital, including 14,11,452 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 468, of which 164 are in home isolation.

