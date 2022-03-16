Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi Court frames sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam.

A Delhi court on Tuesday (March 15) framed sedition and other charges against former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him at Jamia area in Delhi in December 2019 and at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh in January 2020 during anti-CAA protest. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat framed charges against Sharjeel Imam under Sections 124A ( sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.), 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 of Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Court had passed the direction for framing of charges on 24 January 2022. Court had dismissed the regular bail plea of Sharjeel. The court has listed the case for further hearing on March 26, 2022.

The Court said, "This is a case under UAPA. Since the bail has been denied to the accused on January 24 and this court had suggested that the trial of the case shall be completed expeditiously, the Court proposes to do day to day hearing this matter."

The accused, one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest of December 2019, Sharjeet Imam was arrested 2020 by Delhi Police from Jahanabad, Bihar.Imam was granted bail in connection with a case of allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at Jamil Millia Islamia which allegedly led to violence outside the university in December 2019.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against him in the present case. It was alleged that he gave speeches inciting hatred, contempt, and disaffection towards the Government of India.

Delhi Police had mentioned in the charge sheet against Sharjeel, ''He is accused of delivering seditious speeches and inciting a particular section of the community to indulge in unlawful activities, detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of the nation''.

