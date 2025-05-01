Delhi Court allows NIA to record voice, handwriting samples of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana During the hearing, the NIA informed the court that Tahawwur Rana had been presented with a large volume of documents and evidence linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has allowed the NIA to collect the voice and handwriting samples of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana. Special National Investigation Agency Judge Changer Jit Singh on April 28 extended Rana’s custody for 12 days. At present in NIA custody, Rana was extradited to India from the United States. He is a close associate of 26/11 main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani.

During the hearing, the NIA informed the court that Tahawwur Rana had been presented with a large volume of documents and evidence linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The agency argued that an extension of his custody was necessary to continue his interrogation, citing Rana’s evasive responses and lack of cooperation during questioning. They maintained that further custodial interrogation was essential to extract critical information regarding his alleged involvement in the attacks.

In the case proceedings, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann represented the NIA, while Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from Legal Services appeared on behalf of Rana. However, Rana’s counsel opposed the extension of his remand, asserting that further custodial interrogation was not justified.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Following his extradition, he was taken into NIA custody in New Delhi, where investigators continue to probe his suspected connections to the perpetrators of the assault.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the lives of over 170 people and left hundreds injured.

(Wth inputs from PTI)