Delhi records 992 coronavirus cases, positivity rate rises to 2.70%

Delhi records 992 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 11,016

Delhi recorded as many as 992 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.60 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,016. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The positivity rate in the national capital rose to 2. 70 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 36,757 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,60,611 in the national capital, including 6,42,166 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 7,429, of which 4,832 are in home isolation.

