Image Source : PTI Delhi records 823 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,956

Delhi recorded as many as 823 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.47 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,956. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,714 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries increased by 4 hours in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

The case tally stands at 6,47,984 in the national capital, including 6,31,056 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,618, of which 1,893 are in home isolation.

Delhi reports 823 new #COVID19 cases, 613 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

Total cases

Total recoveries

Death toll 10,956

Active cases 3,618

Latest India News