Delhi reports 100 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 100 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,882. No new fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,410 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,36,260 in the national capital, including 6,24,326 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,052, of which 441 are in home isolation.

