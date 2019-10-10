Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi CM Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

Delhi CM Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2019 16:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Delhi CM Kejriwal to address C-40 Climate Change Summit through video conference

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the C-40 Climate Change Summit through a video conference on Friday after the Ministry of External Affairs denied him permission to visit Denmark, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the government, the chief minister has accepted the request of the summit organisers to deliver his address through video conference in the session titled 'breathe deeply, city solutions for clean air'.

The chief minister will also address a joint press conference with mayors of six major world cities at 12 pm on Friday, a statement stated.

The MEA had denied permission to the Delhi chief minister, saying that clearance from "political angel" has been denied.

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBalloon with imprint of Pakistan flag found in Ganganagar