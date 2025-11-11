Delhi blast: Security beefed at Vaishno Devi shrine, Jammu city, high alert sounded in Haryana Delhi blast: Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night. DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma carried out a security inspection at night in Jammu city.

New Delhi:

Security has been tightened at the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, its base camp Katra, and Jammu city after the Red Fort blast in the national capital on Monday evening, officials said. The development comes after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing at least 10 people and gutting several vehicles.

"Security has been beefed up in vital areas of the Jammu region. Security measures have been immediately strengthened at the Vaishno Devi cave shrine and the base camp in Katra," a police officer told PTI.

In the incident, at least 24 people were injured in the blast that occurred during peak evening hours when the area was crowded, officials said.

Delhi blast: Security enhanced in Jammu city

Security has also been enhanced in and around Jammu city, he said, adding that vigilance has been increased along railway tracks and the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. A high alert has been sounded across the region.

Top police officers conducted security checks in Katra on Monday night. DIG Jammu-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma carried out a security inspection at night in Jammu city.

Delhi blast: High alert sounded in Haryana

Apart from this, a high alert was sounded on Monday evening in Haryana in the wake of the Red Fort blast in Delhi that left eight dead.

"High alert across Haryana state in view of #Delhi incident. People are requested to remain calm. If any suspicious person or unclaimed object is seen, inform '112' (emergency helpline)," Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh said in a post in Hindi on X. "All #police officers are in their respective areas," he added.

The DGP said police were checking vehicles at state borders, as well as all public transport, parking areas, hotels and dharamshalas. All district magistrates were directed to keep a vigil in districts bordering Delhi. Crowded public places and historical sites are under watch, it said in a statement.

Delhi blast: Haryana CM Saini expresses grief

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a post on X, termed the blast painful and worrisome. "To those people who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, may God grant them the strength to endure this unbearable sorrow. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Saini said.

