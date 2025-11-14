House of Dr Umar Nabi behind Delhi blast that killed 12 people demolished Delhi Red Fort blast case: Authorities in Pulwama demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi during an overnight operation.

New Delhi:

In a major overnight operation in Pulwama, South Kashmir, authorities demolished the house of Dr Umar Nabi, who is allegedly linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case, in which 12 people were killed. The action was part of intensified efforts to track and dismantle networks connected to the deadly explosion. Further investigations are underway. This comes after a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car on Monday evening near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Preliminary investigations have linked the explosion to a terror module recently uncovered in Faridabad. Several suspects have already been taken into custody, and authorities are conducting an extensive probe to dismantle the entire network behind the attack.

Cabinet declares Delhi blast a 'terror' incident

The Cabinet declared the Delhi blast a terror incident. During a meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the Cabinet paid tribute to the victims and observed a two-minute silence. Condolences were extended to the families of those affected, and the Cabinet unanimously emphasised that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to review the situation following the Delhi blast. Key members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present for the deliberations.

Following the incident, Faridabad-based Al Falah University has come under scrutiny, as multiple doctors associated with the institution have been arrested in connection with the blast. In response, the government has announced a forensic audit of all university records. Besides, the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies have been directed to investigate the financial transactions of the institution in the wake of the Delhi explosion, according to PTI sources.