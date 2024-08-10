Delhi AIIMS server down: Patients face harrowing time

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Online service has been disrupted since this morning at AIIMS Delhi.

Services at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital were affected on Saturday as the server used by the hospital for all online facilities suffered breakdown. Patients at the hospital are facing harrowing time as all the procedures have been halted due to the technical glitch in the server. Currently, the Delhi AIIMS is using the National Informatics Centre’s (NIC) eHospital server for all the online procedures.

Because of the server issue, various online services have been disrupted since morning and right now, the patients' prescriptions are being made in offline mode.

As per available information, the server is down due to technical problem and because of which there was a problem in making OPD cards. Some of the patients had to face difficulty in getting their tests done.

Online OPD cards were not being issued for new patients and there was a problem in the registration as well.