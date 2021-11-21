Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
Dehradun to now impose fine on those burning plastic, garbage in open

DM has directed the Municipal Corporation and the concerned departments to make challans against those who burn garbage in the open.

Dehradun Updated on: November 21, 2021 13:05 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Dehradun to now impose fine on those burning plastic, garbage in open.

  • Dehradun administration would be imposing fine of Rs 5,000 on burning plastic or garbage in open
  • DM has directed Municipal Corporation and concerned depts to make challans as a fine
  • Strict action will be taken against those burning plastic, garbage in open

In its bid to improve air quality, the Dehradun administration would be imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on burning plastic or garbage in the open, said the District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

The District Magistrate has directed the Municipal Corporation and the concerned departments to make challans against those who burn garbage in the open.

"During the review meeting regarding the air quality improvement action plan under the National Clean Air Program in Dehradun and Rishikesh city, I have directed for strict action against those who burn plastic and garbage in the open," District Magistrate told ANI news agency.

(With ANI inputs)

