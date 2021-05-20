Cloudburst in Dehradun's Chakrata, 4 missing; Red alert sounded

Image Source : ANI Visuals of landslide in Uttarakhand on Thursday

At least four people are said to be missing following the cloudburst incident in Dehradun's Chakrata on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel have been pressed into the rescue and relief operation.

The weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rains for the next 24 hours in Uttarakhand. The cloudburst incident occurred at Birnad under the limits of Chakrata early in the morning.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a 'Red alert' for heavy rains in Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. On Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall lashed many parts of the state.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh on May 20," Rohit Thapliyal, senior scientist at Met centre, Dehradun, said.

The state has so far reported three incidents of cloudbursts in May. Last week, a cloudburst incident took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Tehri district. On May 5, another incident of cloudburst was reported in Chamoli.

