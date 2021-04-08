Image Source : IIT ROORKEE Dehradun: 88 students of IIT Roorkee test COVID-19 positive, 5 hostels sealed

Nearly 88 students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district have tested positive for coronavirus, an institute official said on Thursday.

Sonika Shirivastva, a spokesperson of the institute, said all the 88 students have been kept in the Ganga hostel within the IIT premises which has been converted into a special Covid care centre.

"These students are being kept under the observation of the Haridwar medical officials," said Shrivastva.

Nearly five hostels have been sealed. However, there is no disruption in the online classes of the institute, she said.

Shrivastva made it clear that the institute was strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines of the state government. "We are very strict on covid guidelines," she said.

ALSO READ: Lucknow doctor couple found Covid positive days after receiving both vaccine jabs

Latest India News