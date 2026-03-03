Defence Ministry signs Rs 5,083 crore deals for six Advanced Light Helicopters, Navy missiles

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday finalised two major defence contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore to strengthen India’s maritime security and naval air defence systems. The agreements cover the purchase of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the Indian Coast Guard and Shtil surface-to-air missiles for the Indian Navy.

Out of the total amount, Rs 2,901 crore has been allocated for the procurement of ALH Mk-III helicopters in the maritime role. The contract has been signed with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The deal also includes operational equipment, an engineering support package and performance-based logistics support.

According to the ministry, the twin-engine helicopters are fitted with modern and advanced systems that are more capable than the aircraft currently in service. These helicopters can operate both from shore-based airfields and from ships at sea. They are designed to carry out a range of maritime security tasks.

Major boost to Indian Coast Guard

The induction of these helicopters is expected to boost the operational strength of the Indian Coast Guard. Officials said the aircraft will help the force in protecting artificial islands, offshore installations, fishermen and the marine environment.

In a separate agreement, the ministry signed a Rs 2,182 crore contract with Russia’s JSC Rosoboronexport for the supply of Shtil surface-to-air missiles along with related missile holding frames. These vertical launch missile systems will be deployed on frontline warships of the Indian Navy.

The ministry stated that the missile system will significantly improve the Navy’s air defence capabilities against various aerial threats. It will enhance the layered air defence network on board naval platforms by providing quick-response, all-weather engagement and better survivability in challenging maritime conditions.

The government added that the agreement reflects the long-standing defence cooperation between India and Russia, built on mutual trust and strategic partnership.