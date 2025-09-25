'Deeply disturbed': Former MP Karan Singh expresses concern on Ladakh violence, calls for peace and calm The former MP appealed to the authorities to carefully consider the demands of the youths and contemplate on concrete measures to be taken to meet their aspirations.

New Delhi:

Karan Singh, the senior Congress leader and former MP, on Thursday expressed concern over the violent protests in Ladakh, which left four people dead and more than 30 injured on Wednesday as agitators demanding statehood for the Union territory clashed with police and set vehicles ablaze in Leh. Singh said he is deeply disturbed by the unrest and that the people of Ladakh have been "pro-Indian" since Independence, but the youth seem to have become "resentful".

"I have been deeply disturbed by the recent unrest in Ladakh, resulting in the death of four people and dozens injured. Ever since 1947, the people of Ladakh have been solidly pro-Indian and have always helped the security forces as and when required. It seems that the youth in Ladakh have become very resentful that their employment opportunities seem to be disappearing," he said in a statement.

"For one thing, they no longer have a Public Service Commission, as a result of which they have to compete at the All India Level. Inclusion in something like the sixth schedule of the Constitution seems to be an eminently reasonable solution," he added.

The former MP appealed to the authorities to carefully consider the demands of the youths and contemplate on concrete measures to be taken to meet their aspirations.

"This is very important to prevent the agitation from growing, which, in the long run, will have negative security implications. I also appeal to the people to remain calm and peacefully articulate their demands," he added.

Ladakh violence

A day after four people were killed and more than 80 injured in violent clashes during a shutdown in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory Kavinder Gupta chaired a security review meeting on Thursday and called for strict vigilance to maintain peace.

The shutdown and protests had been organised by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), pressing for the advancement of talks with the Centre on the demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood for Ladakh.

"The lieutenant governor chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the emerging situation across Ladakh, stressing the need for heightened vigilance, better coordination among agencies, and proactive measures to ensure peace, security, and public order in the UT," the L-G's office posted on X.

Officials said senior officers of the police, CRPF and civil administration participated in the meeting, reviewing in detail the law and order situation in the region.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters backing the demand for statehood and the Sixth Schedule turned violent, setting fire to the BJP office in Leh and several vehicles, which led the authorities to impose a curfew in the town and nearby areas.

The Centre alleged that the violence was fuelled by "provocative statements" from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk while accusing some "politically motivated" elements of being displeased with the progress of ongoing talks between government representatives and Ladakhi groups.