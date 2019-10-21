Image Source : FACEBOOK Decorum of court room was disturbed due to map-tearing

Tearing of map by Sunni Waqf Board's senior Counsel Rajeev Dhavan in the Supreme Court during hearing on Ayodhya issue has been criticised by members of the lawyer fraternity who said advocates should maintain decorum of courtrooms during the proceedings.

In high-voltage drama on October 16 in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Dhavan, who was representing the Muslim side, tore into shreds a pictorial representation, identifying the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace. The map was placed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing All India Hindu Mahasabha.

According to Dhavan, he tore the map only after getting permission from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. But his act was condemned by people inside as well as outside the legal fraternity.

Hindu Mahasabha lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain said Dhavan's conduct was unethical, unprofessional and he should not have done this. He strongly criticised his action, calling it as distasteful act.h

Others who were also present in the court room, including Ayodhya Varta Committee president Maulana Suhaib Qasmi , also criticised the act of Dhavan and said the senior lawyer's behaviour was inappropriate.

Nirmohi Akhara Spokesperson Kartick Chopra said whatever Dhavan has done was not good but the Chief Justice had allowed him to tear the map.

The act was Dhavan was criticised also by other advocates who were not associated with the case.

Noted criminal lawyer M.S. Khan, who is known for defending terror accused in various cases, strongly criticised the behaviour of senior lawyer. "Although the Chief Justice has granted permission to the senior lawyer to tear the map, he must have not done this. The decorum of courtroom should be maintained, " he said.

Dhavan, however, said he tore the map identifying Lord Ram's birthplace only after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's permission.

A day after Dhavan tore the map, a Hindu priest wrote a letter to Chief Justice seeking revoking of senior advocate designation of Dhavan while another Hindu priest Ajay Gautam, termed it as offensive and illegal.

Twitter was flooded with posts demanding complaint as well as action against the senior lawyer. A BJP leader Abhishek Dubey has filed police complaint demanding FIR against Dhavan.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has also written letter to the chairman of Bar Council of India seeking action against senior advocate.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya dispute: Muslim litigants not to build mosque if verdict in favour

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: SC allows Muslim parties to bring on its record written note