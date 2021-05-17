'Death rate higher': Assam CM asks senior docs to work late night

Image Source : PTI With the Covid related mortality rate seen higher in the night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked the authorities to engage senior doctors on duty at this time.

Sarma, and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta have been conducting surprise and frequent visits in different medical colleges, hospitals and Covid care centres across the state to supervise the Covid management.

After making a surprise visit to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sarma, who had held the health portfolio during the previous Sarbananda Sonowal government, told the media that it has been one of the priorities of the government to step up critical care services during the night and odd hours in all the medical colleges and main hospitals of the state.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to doctors, nursing staff, and other paramedical staff for their round-the-clock services.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and its cascading effect on Assam, Sarma asked the Superintendents of Police in all 34 districts to sternly enforce the preventive directives for containment zones to reverse the surging trends of the pandemic.

In a video conference on Sunday with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Joint Directors of Health, Chief Minister said that an exhaustive compliance of preventive measures meant for the containment zones would go a long way in strengthening containment of Covid-19.

Sarma also asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure delivery of critical care treatment to the Covid patients during odd hours in their respective districts. He asked them to visit Medical College Hospitals and Civil Hospitals in their respective jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister asked them to arrange conveyance for transportation of Covid positive patients from their home to Covid care centre, and provide essential commodities worth Rs 2,000 to the poor people living in containment zones.

The number of active cases in Assam rose to over 43,377 on Sunday night. Assam has so far reported 3,28,629 Covid cases, while 2,179 persons have succumbed. Of the 34 districts in Assam, the situation in three districts -- Kamrup Metro, where the active case tally stood at 1,197 on Sunday night, followed by Cachar (262) and Dibrugarh (240) -- is serious.

