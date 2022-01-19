Delhi: Dead bodies of woman, her 4 children found at residence in Seemapuri, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Deadbodies of woman, her 4 children found at residence in Seemapuri, probe on

Delhi Police is investigating the matter.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the cause of death was suffocation.

In a shocking incident, 5 dead bodies were found at a residence in Delhi's Seemapuri on Wednesday. It is said that one of them is a woman and the other four are her children. The Delhi Police received a call at around 1:30 pm, which said that 4-5 are lying unconscious in an apartment on the 5th floor in Old Seemapuri. Upon getting the information, local police reached on the spot.

A woman and three children were found dead in the one-room apartment. Another kid was rushed to the hospital who was also declared dead. An 'angithi' was also found on the spot, along with the smell of smoke.

So far it has been revealed that 35-year old Mohit Kalia lived in the apartment with his wife Radha (aged 30) and their four kids, two daughters aged 11 and 4, and two sons aged 8 and 3. He had rented the apartment just one day ago.

