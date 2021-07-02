DCPCR helpline services restored after nearly day-long disruption

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL The helpline services of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have resumed after being disrupted for nearly a day due to a fire at its office in Noida.

The helpline services of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) have resumed after being disrupted for nearly a day due to a fire at its office in Noida, the panel said on Friday. The fire had broken out on Thursday at the office of a vendor in Noida to which the helpline services have been outsourced by the child rights panel.

"Our helpline is functional now," the panel tweeted on Friday. The DCPCR had launched the all-day helpline number -- 9311551393 -- for citizens to report cases of children who have lost their parents or seek any information pertaining to child rights. The helpline was launched in April and has received more than 4,500 complaints since, the panel had said.

