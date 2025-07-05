Dalai Lama dismisses health rumours, says he wants to serve humanity for 30–40 more years On the eve of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama dismissed health and succession rumors, stating he feels well and wishes to serve for another 30–40 years. A week-long celebration in Dharamshala is underway, with dignitaries and thousands of followers in attendance.

Dharamsala:

On the eve of his 90th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama took part in a special prayer ceremony held at the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeodganj, Dharamshala. Addressing a gathering of over 15,000 followers, the Nobel Peace Laureate dismissed rumors about his health and succession, affirming that he feels well and intends to continue serving people for decades to come.

'I have the blessings of Avalokiteshvara'

In a warm and heartfelt address, the Dalai Lama said, “I have received many signs that Avalokiteshvara’s blessings are with me. I have done my best so far, and I hope to live for another 30 to 40 years.” Smiling, he added, “Since childhood, I’ve felt a deep connection with Avalokiteshvara. I want to live beyond 130 years so that I can continue to serve Buddhism and the Tibetan people.”

The spiritual leader's remarks come amid growing speculation about his health and the announcement of a possible successor, particularly as he approaches the milestone age of 90.

Successor rumours rejected

Addressing the speculation, Penpa Tsering, President of the Central Tibetan Administration, dismissed any imminent announcement regarding the Dalai Lama's successor. “Some people think he’s going to make a big announcement soon, or even talk about his death. But His Holiness is in good health and has said he plans to live at least 20 more years,” Tsering stated. “We need to understand the tradition, not jump to conclusions.”

Recalling a meeting with Mao Zedong

The Dalai Lama also reflected on his past, recalling a historic encounter with Chinese leader Mao Zedong, who once told him, “Religion is poison.” The Dalai Lama said he did not respond with anger but instead maintained a sense of compassion toward Mao.

He emphasised that despite Tibetans having lost their homeland and living in exile in India, their mission to serve others remains unchanged. “Whether it is people in Dharamshala or anywhere else in the world, I want to work for their welfare and happiness,” he said.

Grand celebration for 90th birthday

A week-long celebration has been organized in Dharamshala to mark the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday. The main event on Sunday, July 6, is expected to be attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Janshakti Party leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, a long-time supporter of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan cause.

According to Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration, Saturday’s prayer ceremony saw the participation of senior monks from various Tibetan Buddhist sects, representatives from multiple monasteries, and thousands of devotees from around the world.