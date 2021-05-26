Cyclone Yaas LIVE | Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand to receive light to moderate rainfall

Image Source : PTI East Midnapore: Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall, at Digha

Cyclone Yaas intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department Director General M Mohapatra said, even as the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand aggressively evacuated over 12 lakh people to storm shelters by late evening. The IMD also issued a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. "The severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' (pronounced as 'Yass') over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm," Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall are expected at most places in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, informed the IMD. The MeT department has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these states. IMD earlier informed that the cyclone is "very likely" to reach near north Odisha coast close to Bhadrak's Dhamra port by the early morning of May 26.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates

08:05 am: West Bengal's Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind

07:59 am: Odisha's Chandipur, Balasore witness heavy rainfall and strong winds

07:35 am: Odisha's Paradeep experiences strong winds & heavy rainfall

07:23 am: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak, Odisha

07:11 am: Cyclone Yaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), says IMD

07:08 am: Video: Sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal

07:00 am: Sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal

06:46 am: Strong winds coupled with heavy showers lash Odisha's Dhamra

06:15 am: Cyclone Yaas 'very likely' to move north-northwestwards to reach near north Odisha coast close to the north of Dhamra and south of Balasore by noon today, as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph (issued at 0300 hrs): India Meteorological Department (IMD)

