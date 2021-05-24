Cyclone Yaas alert: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda, Durgapur airports to be hit

Image Source : FILE/PTI Cyclone Yaas alert: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda, Durgapur airports to take hit

Cyclone Yaas is likely to hit flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) sounded the alert on Monday while also instructing other airports in the eastern region to be on alert in view of a possbility of change in path of cyclonic winds.

According to AAI, the civil aviation authorities in the country are taking all precautions precautions and keeping a close tab on the movement of cyclone, which is approaching the eastern coast.

"While flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airports are likely to be impacted by the cyclone; Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path," the AAI said in a release.

Meanwhile, airports have been advised to "anticipate, plan and protect" to safeguard the airport infrastructure and civil aviation services.

As per the release, scheduled civil flight operations at the Port Blair Airport in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been suspended for Monday due to heavy rain and winds of 20-25 knots gusting up to 35 knots.

The cyclone is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around May 26 noon as a "very severe cyclonic storm". It is expected to bring in winds of 155 to 165 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 180 kmph.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Yaas including the evacuation of people on the high seas as well as in vulnerable coastal areas and the safety of COVID-19 facilities. He discussed the possible impact of the cyclone on oxygen generation plants located in West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and asked the state governments to ensure their safety.

At a video conference held with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the minister said a 24x7 control room is functioning in the MHA, which can be contacted by them any time for assistance.

READ MORE: Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah reviews preparation with CMs of Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Latest India News