Image Source : ANI Cyclone Nisarga now a 'severe cyclonic storm', will cross Alibaug between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm

Cyclone Nisarga has now been designated as a 'severe cyclonic storm' as it approaches Mumbai coast to make landfall around noon today. As per reports, Nisarga Cyclone will pass Alibaug between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

"Cyclone Nisarga has become severe cyclonic storm, it is 200 kms away from Mumbai. The cyclone is moving north easterly towards Alibaug in Raigad district. The severe cyclonic storm Nisarga is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm," said Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai.

Flight and train services in Mumbai have been impacted ahead of the landfall.

BMC has issued a list of precautions that people need to take to weather out the storm.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage