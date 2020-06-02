Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow: IMD

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow and at the time of landfall, the wind speed is expected to be 100 kmph, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) official Dr Anupam Kashyapi said on Tuesday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Pune Updated on: June 02, 2020 17:34 IST
Image Source : AP

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow and at the time of landfall, the wind speed is expected to be 100 kmph, said India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune official Dr. Anupam Kashyapi said on Tuesday.

Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow, added Kashyapi.

Earlier IMD issued a statement that the cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtras Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph.

