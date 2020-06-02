Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow: IMD

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow and at the time of landfall, the wind speed is expected to be 100 kmph, said India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune official Dr. Anupam Kashyapi said on Tuesday.
#CycloneNisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow: Dr Anupam Kashyapi, IMD, Pune pic.twitter.com/QDSZlt7Mkd— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020
Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow, added Kashyapi.
Earlier IMD issued a statement that the cyclonic storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug (in Maharashtras Raigad), on June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph.