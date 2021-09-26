Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Gulab: South Central Railway cancels 12 trains in view of cyclonic storm

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 12 trains and short terminated, diverted or rescheduled few other trains in view of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' which is set to cross Andhra-Odisha coast on Sunday.

Bhubaneswar - Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar - Tirupati, Tirupati - Bhubaneswar, Puri - Chennai Central, Chennai Central - Puri, Sambalpur - H.S.Nanded, H.S.Nanded - Sambalpur, Rayagada - Guntur trains, scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday, have been cancelled.

The authorities also announced cancellation of Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru City, KSR Bengaluru City - Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar - Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur - Bhubaneswar trains.

They also announced diversion of the Puri-Okha train via Khurda Raod-Angul-Sambalpur-Titiagarh-Lakholi-Balharshah.

New Tinsukia - KSR Bengaluru City, which commenced journey on Friday, was diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah. Howrah - Chennai Central, Howrah - Yesvantpur, Howrah - Vasco-da-Gama were also diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah.

Yesvantpur - Budge Budge train was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Asansol, and Kanniyakumari-Howrah train via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh- Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.

Chennai Central - Howrah was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Jharsuguda -Kharagpur.

Guntur-Rayagada train, which commenced journey on Saturday, was short terminated at Visakhapatnam and partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.

Bhubaneswar - Mumbai CSMT and Puri - Tirupati trains have been rescheduled.

The authorities also announced regulation of 10 trains in South Eastern Railway, Central Railway and South Central Railway as per the situation.

