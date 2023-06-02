Beware! Woman IAF officer falls prey to cyber fraud on pretext of marriage, loses Rs 23 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Woman IAF officer falls prey to cyber fraud on the pretext of marriage in Uttar Pradesh

Cyber fraud: In a shocking incident, a woman Air Force officer has been duped of hefty money in the name of marriage by a man who posed as a London-based property dealer. According to reports, the woman is posted in AFMC at Lucknow Cantonment and has lodged a case with the police of being duped of Rs 23 lakh. As per the FIR, She had searched for a groom on a matrimonial site where she was introduced to Dr Amit Yadav who claimed to be a foreign national.

In her complaint to the police, she said the man promised to settle in India after marriage and got her to transfer money into his account by blackmailing her emotionally and on the pretext of purchasing land in India. "We started talking to each other and he promised to purchase land in India. He later started threatening to commit suicide if I did not transfer the money and forced me to give him Rs 23.5 lakhs. After the money was transferred to his account, he stopped talking to me," she said.

Fraudster threatened to kill woman officer

The woman said he threatened to kill her and to disrupt her career. "I got his bank account frozen by complaining to the authorities concerned. When he came to know of it, he requested me to get his bank account restored so that he could return my money. But after I consented, he withdrew the money and closed the account," she alleged in her FIR.

The woman said the accused visited Delhi after she transferred the amount to his bank account and his mobile number was found active. "I have complained about the financial fraud to the Cyber Cell of Lucknow," she said.

Investigation is underway

She said the miscreant refused to meet her or to produce papers of the property he said he had purchased. ACP, Cantonment, Abhinav, said a probe is underway while as per the process, the money transferred by her has been frozen.

(With IANS inputs)

