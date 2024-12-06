Rajya Sabha: Wad of currency notes was recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat, says Dhankhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parliament Winter Session: Currency notes found during checking from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat.

Parliament Winter Session: As per reports, some currency notes were found during the checking from MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 5).

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."

"Never heard of it till now. I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12:57 pm and the house rose at 1:00 pm , then I sat in the canteen till 1:30 pm and then I left the parliament," said Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.