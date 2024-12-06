Friday, December 06, 2024
     
  Rajya Sabha: Wad of currency notes was recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat, says Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha: Wad of currency notes was recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat, says Dhankhar

Parliament Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the matter was brought to my notice and I made sure an investigation takes place in this regard.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi, Pawan Nara Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Published : Dec 06, 2024 11:25 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 11:33 IST
Currency notes found during checking from Abhishek Manu Singhvi seat Parliament Winter Session lates
Image Source : PTI Parliament Winter Session: Currency notes found during checking from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat.

Parliament Winter Session: As per reports, some currency notes were found during the checking from MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat in Rajya Sabha on Thursday (December 5). 

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana..The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."

Abhishek Singhvi reacts to allegations against him 

"Never heard of it till now. I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12:57 pm and the house rose at 1:00 pm , then I sat in the canteen till 1:30 pm and then I left the parliament," said Congress MP and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

