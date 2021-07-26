Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 39,361 new COVID cases, 416 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,11,189

India recorded 39,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 416 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 35,968 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,79,106. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,11,189, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,967.

A total of 43,51,96,001 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 3 7382 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 22358 581 1916914 2737 13241 18 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4465 108 41025 406 213 1 4 Assam 15726 216 536597 1788 5114 23 5 Bihar 530 52 714223 125 9637 2 6 Chandigarh 32 1 61081 6 809 7 Chhattisgarh 2789 257 984737 410 13511 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 7 10585 4 9 Delhi 587 14 1410216 52 25041 10 Goa 1238 69 166052 213 3126 11 Gujarat 342 3 814265 42 10076 12 Haryana 740 23 759360 35 9617 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 931 38 200573 90 3513 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1319 90 314798 178 4374 15 Jharkhand 276 23 341518 54 5124 2 16 Karnataka 23928 222 2833276 2050 36352 29 17 Kerala 138626 2926 3099469 15507 15969 98 18 Ladakh 68 1 20021 6 207 19 Lakshadweep 81 11 9997 6 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 149 23 781077 29 10512 21 Maharashtra 96833 1287 6029817 7332 131429 224 22 Manipur 10251 312 79744 872 1465 14 23 Meghalaya 4708 169 54875 519 1014 5 24 Mizoram 7772 335 23238 334 135 1 25 Nagaland 1312 61 25390 62 538 1 26 Odisha 17201 69 943069 1865 5445 68 27 Puducherry 922 4 117518 121 1787 1 28 Punjab 771 3 581712 78 16258 2 29 Rajasthan 328 1 944242 26 8952 30 Sikkim 2849 53 21644 171 330 1 31 Tamil Nadu 24025 791 2488775 2583 33889 27 32 Telangana 9625 104 627254 749 3780 2 33 Tripura 3934 69 71642 476 739 1 34 Uttarakhand 611 5 333703 28 7359 35 Uttar Pradesh 932 62 1684471 99 22749 1 36 West Bengal 11891 198 1492878 920 18064 8 Total# 408212 765 30543138 39972 420551 535

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile, for the first time, five cases of `Kappa' variant of coronavirus have been detected in Gujarat, the state health department said on Saturday. Three cases were found in Jamnagar, two in Godhra in Pahchmahal district and one in Mehsana, it said in a release.

In May, the World Health Organization had named the new variant, a `double mutant', as "Kappa", after a letter of the Greek alphabet.

Genome sequencing of samples of these patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 between March and June this year, revealed that they were infected by the new variant, the department said.

Kappa is a "variant of interest" but not a "variant of concern" as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the release said.

The department also traced those who came in contact with these patients.

"So far, none of their contacts have been found to have COVID-19 symptoms. The health department has also undertaken intense surveillance in the areas from where the cases emerged," it said.

