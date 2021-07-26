Monday, July 26, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2021 9:28 IST
India logs 39,361 new COVID cases, 416 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,11,189

India recorded 39,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 416 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 35,968 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,79,106. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,11,189, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,967.

A total of 43,51,96,001 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7382 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 22358 581  1916914 2737  13241 18 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4465 108  41025 406  213
4 Assam 15726 216  536597 1788  5114 23 
5 Bihar 530 52  714223 125  9637
6 Chandigarh 32 61081 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 2789 257  984737 410  13511
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 48 10585   4  
9 Delhi 587 14  1410216 52  25041  
10 Goa 1238 69  166052 213  3126  
11 Gujarat 342 814265 42  10076  
12 Haryana 740 23  759360 35  9617
13 Himachal Pradesh 931 38  200573 90  3513
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1319 90  314798 178  4374  
15 Jharkhand 276 23  341518 54  5124
16 Karnataka 23928 222  2833276 2050  36352 29 
17 Kerala 138626 2926  3099469 15507  15969 98 
18 Ladakh 68 20021 207  
19 Lakshadweep 81 11  9997 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 149 23  781077 29  10512  
21 Maharashtra 96833 1287  6029817 7332  131429 224 
22 Manipur 10251 312  79744 872  1465 14 
23 Meghalaya 4708 169  54875 519  1014
24 Mizoram 7772 335  23238 334  135
25 Nagaland 1312 61  25390 62  538
26 Odisha 17201 69  943069 1865  5445 68 
27 Puducherry 922 117518 121  1787
28 Punjab 771 581712 78  16258
29 Rajasthan 328 944242 26  8952  
30 Sikkim 2849 53  21644 171  330
31 Tamil Nadu 24025 791  2488775 2583  33889 27 
32 Telangana 9625 104  627254 749  3780
33 Tripura 3934 69  71642 476  739
34 Uttarakhand 611 333703 28  7359  
35 Uttar Pradesh 932 62  1684471 99  22749
36 West Bengal 11891 198  1492878 920  18064
Total# 408212 765  30543138 39972  420551 535

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile, for the first time, five cases of `Kappa' variant of coronavirus have been detected in Gujarat, the state health department said on Saturday. Three cases were found in Jamnagar, two in Godhra in Pahchmahal district and one in Mehsana, it said in a release.

In May, the World Health Organization had named the new variant, a `double mutant', as "Kappa", after a letter of the Greek alphabet.

Genome sequencing of samples of these patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 between March and June this year, revealed that they were infected by the new variant, the department said.

Kappa is a "variant of interest" but not a "variant of concern" as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the release said.

The department also traced those who came in contact with these patients.

"So far, none of their contacts have been found to have COVID-19 symptoms. The health department has also undertaken intense surveillance in the areas from where the cases emerged," it said.

