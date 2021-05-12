Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
India records 3,48,421 new COVID cases, 4205 deaths; 3,55,338 patients discharged in 24 hours

New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2021 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Gynaecologist Amol Pawar, wearing PPE kit, attends a patient in the Covid-19 ward of Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital

India on Wednesday recorded 3,48,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4205 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,55,338 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,93,82,642. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,33,40,938, with 37,04,099 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,54,197. A total of 17,52,35,991 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 6149 24  78  
2 Andhra Pradesh 195102 5735  1118933 14502  8899 108 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1924 31  18583 232  68
4 Assam 40611 1764  261980 4409  1838 85 
5 Bihar 102100 3004  507041 13852  3429 72 
6 Chandigarh 8625 28  42647 805  585 10 
7 Chhattisgarh 121836 3268  740283 12786  10941 199 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1103 99  7914 192  4  
9 Delhi 83809 1449  1244880 13583  20010 347 
10 Goa 32836 574  90134 2475  1804 75 
11 Gujarat 131832 4326  563133 15198  8629 118 
12 Haryana 108997 4235  525345 15728  5910 144 
13 Himachal Pradesh 36232 1815  102525 3098  2002 64 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 50701 750  171350 3537  2847 65 
15 Jharkhand 54533 3369  238277 7631  4085 103 
16 Karnataka 587472 16446  1405869 22584  19852 480 
17 Kerala 424309 4233  1537138 32978  5958 79 
18 Ladakh 1452 13955 130  157  
19 Lakshadweep 992   2980   10  
20 Madhya Pradesh 111366 143  573271 9517  6595 94 
21 Maharashtra 561347 31803  4541391 71966  77191 793 
22 Manipur 4981 377  30880 195  509 20 
23 Meghalaya 3297 235  17040 206  242
24 Mizoram 2010 156  6002 82  23
25 Nagaland 3081 197  13315 66  156
26 Odisha 87318 2211  465133 7564  2215 18 
27 Puducherry 14829 660  59177 1359  1018 30 
28 Punjab 76856 1056  371494 7324  10918 214 
29 Rajasthan 205730 2713  577550 13198  5994 169 
30 Sikkim 2739 199  7249 34  177
31 Tamil Nadu 162181 9792  1260150 19182  16178 298 
32 Telangana 60136 2661  444049 7430  2803 32 
33 Tripura 3333 270  34819 137  422
34 Uttarakhand 76500 2020  176420 4982  4014 118 
35 Uttar Pradesh 216057 9214  1313112 29358  16043 301 
36 West Bengal 127673 1010  892474 18994  12593 132 
Total# 3704099 11122  19382642 355338  254197 4205 

Meanwhile, describing the current COVID-19 crisis as the biggest India has ever faced, an eminent Indian-American philanthropist and venture capitalist from Silicon Valley has urged the diaspora community to help support the Indian people.

India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

“This is the biggest crisis India's ever seen. So, what I urge them to do is two things: One is making sure you support your family and friends in India.

But this is the one time that everybody should do more,” Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who lost his sister in Chennai due to COVID-19, said.

Also Read | 18 states, UTs showing continuous decrease in daily new Covid cases

