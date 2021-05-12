India records 3,48,421 new COVID cases, 4205 deaths; 3,55,338 patients discharged in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Gynaecologist Amol Pawar, wearing PPE kit, attends a patient in the Covid-19 ward of Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital

India on Wednesday recorded 3,48,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4205 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,55,338 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,93,82,642. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,33,40,938, with 37,04,099 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,54,197. A total of 17,52,35,991 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 199 4 6149 24 78 2 Andhra Pradesh 195102 5735 1118933 14502 8899 108 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1924 31 18583 232 68 4 4 Assam 40611 1764 261980 4409 1838 85 5 Bihar 102100 3004 507041 13852 3429 72 6 Chandigarh 8625 28 42647 805 585 10 7 Chhattisgarh 121836 3268 740283 12786 10941 199 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1103 99 7914 192 4 9 Delhi 83809 1449 1244880 13583 20010 347 10 Goa 32836 574 90134 2475 1804 75 11 Gujarat 131832 4326 563133 15198 8629 118 12 Haryana 108997 4235 525345 15728 5910 144 13 Himachal Pradesh 36232 1815 102525 3098 2002 64 14 Jammu and Kashmir 50701 750 171350 3537 2847 65 15 Jharkhand 54533 3369 238277 7631 4085 103 16 Karnataka 587472 16446 1405869 22584 19852 480 17 Kerala 424309 4233 1537138 32978 5958 79 18 Ladakh 1452 5 13955 130 157 19 Lakshadweep 992 2980 10 20 Madhya Pradesh 111366 143 573271 9517 6595 94 21 Maharashtra 561347 31803 4541391 71966 77191 793 22 Manipur 4981 377 30880 195 509 20 23 Meghalaya 3297 235 17040 206 242 9 24 Mizoram 2010 156 6002 82 23 1 25 Nagaland 3081 197 13315 66 156 6 26 Odisha 87318 2211 465133 7564 2215 18 27 Puducherry 14829 660 59177 1359 1018 30 28 Punjab 76856 1056 371494 7324 10918 214 29 Rajasthan 205730 2713 577550 13198 5994 169 30 Sikkim 2739 199 7249 34 177 8 31 Tamil Nadu 162181 9792 1260150 19182 16178 298 32 Telangana 60136 2661 444049 7430 2803 32 33 Tripura 3333 270 34819 137 422 9 34 Uttarakhand 76500 2020 176420 4982 4014 118 35 Uttar Pradesh 216057 9214 1313112 29358 16043 301 36 West Bengal 127673 1010 892474 18994 12593 132 Total# 3704099 11122 19382642 355338 254197 4205

Meanwhile, describing the current COVID-19 crisis as the biggest India has ever faced, an eminent Indian-American philanthropist and venture capitalist from Silicon Valley has urged the diaspora community to help support the Indian people.

India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

“This is the biggest crisis India's ever seen. So, what I urge them to do is two things: One is making sure you support your family and friends in India.

But this is the one time that everybody should do more,” Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who lost his sister in Chennai due to COVID-19, said.

