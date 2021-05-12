India records 3,48,421 new COVID cases, 4205 deaths; 3,55,338 patients discharged in 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 3,48,421 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4205 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,55,338 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,93,82,642. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,33,40,938, with 37,04,099 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,54,197. A total of 17,52,35,991 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|199
|4
|6149
|24
|78
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|195102
|5735
|1118933
|14502
|8899
|108
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1924
|31
|18583
|232
|68
|4
|4
|Assam
|40611
|1764
|261980
|4409
|1838
|85
|5
|Bihar
|102100
|3004
|507041
|13852
|3429
|72
|6
|Chandigarh
|8625
|28
|42647
|805
|585
|10
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121836
|3268
|740283
|12786
|10941
|199
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1103
|99
|7914
|192
|4
|9
|Delhi
|83809
|1449
|1244880
|13583
|20010
|347
|10
|Goa
|32836
|574
|90134
|2475
|1804
|75
|11
|Gujarat
|131832
|4326
|563133
|15198
|8629
|118
|12
|Haryana
|108997
|4235
|525345
|15728
|5910
|144
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|36232
|1815
|102525
|3098
|2002
|64
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|50701
|750
|171350
|3537
|2847
|65
|15
|Jharkhand
|54533
|3369
|238277
|7631
|4085
|103
|16
|Karnataka
|587472
|16446
|1405869
|22584
|19852
|480
|17
|Kerala
|424309
|4233
|1537138
|32978
|5958
|79
|18
|Ladakh
|1452
|5
|13955
|130
|157
|19
|Lakshadweep
|992
|2980
|10
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|111366
|143
|573271
|9517
|6595
|94
|21
|Maharashtra
|561347
|31803
|4541391
|71966
|77191
|793
|22
|Manipur
|4981
|377
|30880
|195
|509
|20
|23
|Meghalaya
|3297
|235
|17040
|206
|242
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|2010
|156
|6002
|82
|23
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3081
|197
|13315
|66
|156
|6
|26
|Odisha
|87318
|2211
|465133
|7564
|2215
|18
|27
|Puducherry
|14829
|660
|59177
|1359
|1018
|30
|28
|Punjab
|76856
|1056
|371494
|7324
|10918
|214
|29
|Rajasthan
|205730
|2713
|577550
|13198
|5994
|169
|30
|Sikkim
|2739
|199
|7249
|34
|177
|8
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|162181
|9792
|1260150
|19182
|16178
|298
|32
|Telangana
|60136
|2661
|444049
|7430
|2803
|32
|33
|Tripura
|3333
|270
|34819
|137
|422
|9
|34
|Uttarakhand
|76500
|2020
|176420
|4982
|4014
|118
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|216057
|9214
|1313112
|29358
|16043
|301
|36
|West Bengal
|127673
|1010
|892474
|18994
|12593
|132
|Total#
|3704099
|11122
|19382642
|355338
|254197
|4205
Meanwhile, describing the current COVID-19 crisis as the biggest India has ever faced, an eminent Indian-American philanthropist and venture capitalist from Silicon Valley has urged the diaspora community to help support the Indian people.
India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.
“This is the biggest crisis India's ever seen. So, what I urge them to do is two things: One is making sure you support your family and friends in India.
But this is the one time that everybody should do more,” Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who lost his sister in Chennai due to COVID-19, said.