Saturday, July 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 41,649 new COVID cases, 593 deaths in past 24 hours

India reports 41,649 new COVID cases, 593 deaths in past 24 hours

The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,08,920, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,23,810.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2021 10:23 IST
coronavirus cases in india
Image Source : PTI

India reports 41,649 new COVID cases, 593 deaths in past 24 hours

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has gone up to 408920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data showed.

An increase of 3,765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 30781263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 46.15 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7395   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21279 280  1927438 1807  13332 20 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4252 49  43000 383  225
4 Assam 14114 385  544695 1664  5221 20 
5 Bihar 481 714596 42  9642
6 Chandigarh 37 61102 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 2086 140  986175 270  13520  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 10603 4  
9 Delhi 554 19  1410541 70  25049  
10 Goa 1077 166679 93  3144
11 Gujarat 268 814485 33  10076  
12 Haryana 712 10  759516 17  9630
13 Himachal Pradesh 1098 145  201110 84  3520  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1144 315686 175  4377
15 Jharkhand 259 22  341720 34  5126  
16 Karnataka 23277 685  2841479 1332  36491 35 
17 Kerala 155327 5287  3177453 16649  16585 128 
18 Ladakh 60 20057 207  
19 Lakshadweep 70 10042 13  50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 130   781153 18  10513  
21 Maharashtra 81933 3980  6075888 11032  132335 190 
22 Manipur 10895 27  84408 1016  1521 11 
23 Meghalaya 5750 294  56933 423  1062 14 
24 Mizoram 11862 252  25168 511  141
25 Nagaland 1299 51  25798 114  556
26 Odisha 15276 489  953088 2039  5768 65 
27 Puducherry 972 49  117961 49  1792  
28 Punjab 553 582162 60  16290
29 Rajasthan 259 944410 26  8953  
30 Sikkim 3297 180  22498 92  337
31 Tamil Nadu 21207 314  2500434 2145  34023 28 
32 Telangana 9188 126  630732 746  3796
33 Tripura 3640 221  73665 488  754
34 Uttarakhand 669 333952 51  7361  
35 Uttar Pradesh 784 16  1684834 44  22755  
36 West Bengal 11300 70  1497116 822  18123 14 
Total# 405155 1315  30743972 42360  423217 555

Meanwhile, a civic official in Mumbai said as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.

The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in the K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it would start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis.

So far, 71,21,950 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. Of these, 17,35,683 citizens have taken both doses of the vaccine.

Also Read | Kerala reports over 20,000 new COVID cases for 4th straight day

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X