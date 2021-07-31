India reports 41,649 new COVID cases, 593 deaths in past 24 hours

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
The number of active cases has gone up to 408920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data showed.
An increase of 3,765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 30781263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data showed.
The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 46.15 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|3
|7395
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21279
|280
|1927438
|1807
|13332
|20
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4252
|49
|43000
|383
|225
|1
|4
|Assam
|14114
|385
|544695
|1664
|5221
|20
|5
|Bihar
|481
|1
|714596
|42
|9642
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|37
|1
|61102
|4
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2086
|140
|986175
|270
|13520
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|36
|5
|10603
|6
|4
|9
|Delhi
|554
|19
|1410541
|70
|25049
|10
|Goa
|1077
|5
|166679
|93
|3144
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|268
|6
|814485
|33
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|712
|10
|759516
|17
|9630
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1098
|145
|201110
|84
|3520
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1144
|5
|315686
|175
|4377
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|259
|22
|341720
|34
|5126
|16
|Karnataka
|23277
|685
|2841479
|1332
|36491
|35
|17
|Kerala
|155327
|5287
|3177453
|16649
|16585
|128
|18
|Ladakh
|60
|4
|20057
|8
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|70
|6
|10042
|13
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|130
|781153
|18
|10513
|21
|Maharashtra
|81933
|3980
|6075888
|11032
|132335
|190
|22
|Manipur
|10895
|27
|84408
|1016
|1521
|11
|23
|Meghalaya
|5750
|294
|56933
|423
|1062
|14
|24
|Mizoram
|11862
|252
|25168
|511
|141
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1299
|51
|25798
|114
|556
|4
|26
|Odisha
|15276
|489
|953088
|2039
|5768
|65
|27
|Puducherry
|972
|49
|117961
|49
|1792
|28
|Punjab
|553
|6
|582162
|60
|16290
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|259
|9
|944410
|26
|8953
|30
|Sikkim
|3297
|180
|22498
|92
|337
|4
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|21207
|314
|2500434
|2145
|34023
|28
|32
|Telangana
|9188
|126
|630732
|746
|3796
|3
|33
|Tripura
|3640
|221
|73665
|488
|754
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|669
|3
|333952
|51
|7361
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|784
|16
|1684834
|44
|22755
|36
|West Bengal
|11300
|70
|1497116
|822
|18123
|14
|Total#
|405155
|1315
|30743972
|42360
|423217
|555
Meanwhile, a civic official in Mumbai said as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.
The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in the K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in the western suburbs of Mumbai.
According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it would start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis.
So far, 71,21,950 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. Of these, 17,35,683 citizens have taken both doses of the vaccine.