India reports 41,649 new COVID cases, 593 deaths in past 24 hours

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has gone up to 408920, accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total number of cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the data showed.

An increase of 3,765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.34 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.42 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 30781263, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 46.15 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 3 7395 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 21279 280 1927438 1807 13332 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4252 49 43000 383 225 1 4 Assam 14114 385 544695 1664 5221 20 5 Bihar 481 1 714596 42 9642 3 6 Chandigarh 37 1 61102 4 809 7 Chhattisgarh 2086 140 986175 270 13520 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 5 10603 6 4 9 Delhi 554 19 1410541 70 25049 10 Goa 1077 5 166679 93 3144 2 11 Gujarat 268 6 814485 33 10076 12 Haryana 712 10 759516 17 9630 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1098 145 201110 84 3520 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1144 5 315686 175 4377 1 15 Jharkhand 259 22 341720 34 5126 16 Karnataka 23277 685 2841479 1332 36491 35 17 Kerala 155327 5287 3177453 16649 16585 128 18 Ladakh 60 4 20057 8 207 19 Lakshadweep 70 6 10042 13 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 130 781153 18 10513 21 Maharashtra 81933 3980 6075888 11032 132335 190 22 Manipur 10895 27 84408 1016 1521 11 23 Meghalaya 5750 294 56933 423 1062 14 24 Mizoram 11862 252 25168 511 141 1 25 Nagaland 1299 51 25798 114 556 4 26 Odisha 15276 489 953088 2039 5768 65 27 Puducherry 972 49 117961 49 1792 28 Punjab 553 6 582162 60 16290 4 29 Rajasthan 259 9 944410 26 8953 30 Sikkim 3297 180 22498 92 337 4 31 Tamil Nadu 21207 314 2500434 2145 34023 28 32 Telangana 9188 126 630732 746 3796 3 33 Tripura 3640 221 73665 488 754 4 34 Uttarakhand 669 3 333952 51 7361 35 Uttar Pradesh 784 16 1684834 44 22755 36 West Bengal 11300 70 1497116 822 18123 14 Total# 405155 1315 30743972 42360 423217 555

Meanwhile, a civic official in Mumbai said as many as 37 bedridden people in Mumbai were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the first day of a drive launched for this category of beneficiaries on a trial basis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said 14 of the 37 beneficiaries were administered vaccines at an old-age home, while the other 23 were inoculated at their homes.

The civic body has launched a vaccination drive for bedridden people on a trial basis in the K-east ward that includes areas like Andheri East, Marol and Chakala in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

According to the civic body, it had received requests from 4,466 people for the inoculation of bedridden people until Wednesday on its email ID.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that it would start home vaccination against COVID-19 for people who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis.

So far, 71,21,950 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city. Of these, 17,35,683 citizens have taken both doses of the vaccine.

