COVID: Haryana extends lockdown till July 19 - What's allowed

The Haryana government on Sunday announced the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the state till July 19, with certain relaxations that will continue as permitted vide earlier orders.

An order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said, “the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 12 (5 am onwards) to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state.”

The state government has termed the covid-induced lockdown as "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

Haryana Covid lockdown: Relaxations

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm.

Bars and restaurants, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% seating capacity.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 10 pm.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

