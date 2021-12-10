COVID-19: Delhi reports 41 new cases, zero death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,763 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Highlights Delhi recorded 41 cases of COVID-19 and zero daily deaths on Friday

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent

Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease

Delhi reported 41 cases of coronavirus on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.41 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,100. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the infection in December so far. Last month, seven people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,763 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 57 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 55 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent. On Wednesday, 65 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.11 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,41,610 in the national capital, including 14,16,140 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 370, of which 169 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: First COVID vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha

ALSO READ: Contact of Omicron-infected person in Rajasthan tests positive for Covid in South Delhi

Latest India News