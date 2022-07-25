COVID-19: India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 41 fatalities in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074

According to ICMR, 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 16,866 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 41 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 25), the country saw a total of 18,148 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,28,670.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,50,877, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,52,200.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID-19. Of these 2,39,751 samples were tested on Sunday.

ALSO READ: 4 crore people haven't taken even single dose of Covid vaccine as on July 18: Govt

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 729 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Sunday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate climbed to 5.57 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

This is the third consecutive day when over 700 cases have been reported in the national capital. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,492 and the death toll to 26,301, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,696 up from 2,489 the previous day. As many as 1,846 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 13,097 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Saturday, Delhi saw 738 new coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease. The positivity stood at 5.04 per cent.

The daily positivity rate on July 25 was recorded 7.03 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 1 10212 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2940 59 2312248 383 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 361 2 64680 26 296 4 Assam 5527 580 721320 692 8014 1 1 5 Bihar 2306 17 826901 305 12280 1 1 6 Chandigarh 734 60 93768 85 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 3813 17 1144718 212 14057 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 1 11506 4 9 Delhi 2696 207 1919495 520 26301 2 2 10 Goa 662 26 246867 92 3849 11 Gujarat 5714 244 1231813 598 10960 12 Haryana 2587 54 1012501 404 10634 13 Himachal Pradesh 4053 168 285760 113 4156 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3239 438 452173 193 4763 15 Jharkhand 1228 8 432464 102 5327 16 Karnataka 9162 314 3946484 837 40132 17 Kerala*** 19427 836 6619279 2844 70386 13 13 18 Ladakh 134 13 28407 6 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1542 28 1036006 209 10747 21 Maharashtra 14692 93 7871507 1916 148062 6 6 22 Manipur 640 44 135793 45 2125 1 1 23 Meghalaya 577 49 92674 39 1600 24 Mizoram 904 3 230102 39 708 25 Nagaland 92 2 34834 7 767 1 1 26 Odisha 6715 683 1290663 1693 9132 1 1 27 Puducherry 1294 103 166832 59 1965 28 Punjab 5749 413 747101 17804 4 4 29 Rajasthan 1622 9 1281319 204 9577 30 Sikkim 1217 4 39521 115 468 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 15409 434 3478902 2379 38032 32 Telangana 4630 81 805562 612 4111 33 Tripura 2366 14 101535 112 926 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 1697 104 431637 38 7704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2767 39 2072986 380 23560 1 1 36 West Bengal 24329 1067 2039740 2878 21320 6 6 Total# 150877 1323 43228670 18148 526074 28 13 41 ***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 13 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported. **Note for Punjab: A total of 04 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Joe Biden likely infected with BA5 COVID-19 variant - responsible for maximum infections in US

Latest India News