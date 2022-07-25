COVID-19: India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 41 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074
- According to ICMR, 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,866 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 41 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 25), the country saw a total of 18,148 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,28,670.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,50,877, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,52,200.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID-19. Of these 2,39,751 samples were tested on Sunday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 729 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Sunday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate climbed to 5.57 per cent in the national capital, data showed.
This is the third consecutive day when over 700 cases have been reported in the national capital. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,492 and the death toll to 26,301, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,696 up from 2,489 the previous day. As many as 1,846 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed.
The fresh cases were detected out of 13,097 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Saturday, Delhi saw 738 new coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease. The positivity stood at 5.04 per cent.
The daily positivity rate on July 25 was recorded 7.03 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|44
|1
|10212
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2940
|59
|2312248
|383
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|361
|2
|64680
|26
|296
|4
|Assam
|5527
|580
|721320
|692
|8014
|1
|1
|5
|Bihar
|2306
|17
|826901
|305
|12280
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|734
|60
|93768
|85
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3813
|17
|1144718
|212
|14057
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|1
|11506
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2696
|207
|1919495
|520
|26301
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|662
|26
|246867
|92
|3849
|11
|Gujarat
|5714
|244
|1231813
|598
|10960
|12
|Haryana
|2587
|54
|1012501
|404
|10634
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4053
|168
|285760
|113
|4156
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3239
|438
|452173
|193
|4763
|15
|Jharkhand
|1228
|8
|432464
|102
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|9162
|314
|3946484
|837
|40132
|17
|Kerala***
|19427
|836
|6619279
|2844
|70386
|13
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|134
|13
|28407
|6
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1542
|28
|1036006
|209
|10747
|21
|Maharashtra
|14692
|93
|7871507
|1916
|148062
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|640
|44
|135793
|45
|2125
|1
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|577
|49
|92674
|39
|1600
|24
|Mizoram
|904
|3
|230102
|39
|708
|25
|Nagaland
|92
|2
|34834
|7
|767
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|6715
|683
|1290663
|1693
|9132
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|1294
|103
|166832
|59
|1965
|28
|Punjab
|5749
|413
|747101
|17804
|4
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|1622
|9
|1281319
|204
|9577
|30
|Sikkim
|1217
|4
|39521
|115
|468
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|15409
|434
|3478902
|2379
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|4630
|81
|805562
|612
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2366
|14
|101535
|112
|926
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1697
|104
|431637
|38
|7704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2767
|39
|2072986
|380
|23560
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|24329
|1067
|2039740
|2878
|21320
|6
|6
|Total#
|150877
|1323
|43228670
|18148
|526074
|28
|13
|41
|***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 13 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
|**Note for Punjab: A total of 04 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
