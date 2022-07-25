Monday, July 25, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 41 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,50,877, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2022 10:09 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074
  • According to ICMR, 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,866 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 41 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 25), the country saw a total of 18,148 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.46 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,28,670.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,50,877, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,52,200. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,074. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,27,59,815 samples have been tested up to July 24 for COVID-19. Of these 2,39,751 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 729 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Sunday, according to data released by the health department. The positivity rate climbed to 5.57 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

This is the third consecutive day when over 700 cases have been reported in the national capital. With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,48,492 and the death toll to 26,301, the latest bulletin stated. The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,696 up from 2,489 the previous day. As many as 1,846 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 13,097 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day. On Saturday, Delhi saw 738 new coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease. The positivity stood at 5.04 per cent.

The daily positivity rate on July 25 was recorded 7.03 per cent. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 44 10212 11  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2940 59  2312248 383  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 361 64680 26  296      
4 Assam 5527 580  721320 692  8014   1
5 Bihar 2306 17  826901 305  12280   1
6 Chandigarh 734 60  93768 85  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 3813 17  1144718 212  14057   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 11506   4      
9 Delhi 2696 207  1919495 520  26301   2
10 Goa 662 26  246867 92  3849      
11 Gujarat 5714 244  1231813 598  10960      
12 Haryana 2587 54  1012501 404  10634      
13 Himachal Pradesh 4053 168  285760 113  4156      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3239 438  452173 193  4763      
15 Jharkhand 1228 432464 102  5327      
16 Karnataka 9162 314  3946484 837  40132      
17 Kerala*** 19427 836  6619279 2844  70386   13 13
18 Ladakh 134 13  28407 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1542 28  1036006 209  10747      
21 Maharashtra 14692 93  7871507 1916  148062   6
22 Manipur 640 44  135793 45  2125   1
23 Meghalaya 577 49  92674 39  1600      
24 Mizoram 904 230102 39  708      
25 Nagaland 92 34834 767   1
26 Odisha 6715 683  1290663 1693  9132   1
27 Puducherry 1294 103  166832 59  1965      
28 Punjab 5749 413  747101   17804   4
29 Rajasthan 1622 1281319 204  9577      
30 Sikkim 1217 39521 115  468   2
31 Tamil Nadu 15409 434  3478902 2379  38032      
32 Telangana 4630 81  805562 612  4111      
33 Tripura 2366 14  101535 112  926   1
34 Uttarakhand 1697 104  431637 38  7704      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2767 39  2072986 380  23560   1
36 West Bengal 24329 1067  2039740 2878  21320   6
Total# 150877 1323  43228670 18148  526074 28  13 41
***Note for Kerala: No new deaths (zero) reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 13 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
**Note for Punjab: A total of 04 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

