Saturday, October 08, 2022
     
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 2,797 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 29,251

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 29,251, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2022 10:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 89,67,48,226 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate on Oct 8 was recorded 1.05 per cent.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,797 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 8), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,51,228.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 29,251, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 30,362.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,778. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 8 was recorded 1.05 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,67,48,226 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,839 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department. With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,322 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, and zero fatality. The city on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1. 07 per cent on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 10556 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 160 24  2323547 31  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 10 66550 296  
4 Assam 2627 735014 11  8035  
5 Bihar 144 11  838183 14  12302  
6 Chandigarh 24 98020 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 290 37  1162106 71  14137
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 328 52  1976972 109  26503  
10 Goa* 164 17  254114 37  3966  
11 Gujarat 680 41  1263508 110  11035  
12 Haryana 217 1044227 30  10707  
13 Himachal Pradesh 96 19  307987 31  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 85 14  474327 23  4785  
15 Jharkhand 56 436998 5330  
16 Karnataka 2750 20  4022374 131  40286  
17 Kerala*** 6815 928  6732821 1625  71222
18 Ladakh 21 29104 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 102 1043521 20  10773  
21 Maharashtra 2523 131  7972580 328  148350
22 Manipur 16   137659 2149  
23 Meghalaya 36 95054 1622  
24 Mizoram 88 14  237723 25  723  
25 Nagaland 0 35180 781  
26 Odisha 708 117  1324736 166  9198  
27 Puducherry 193 25  172610 49  1974  
28 Punjab** 138 764043 31  17917  
29 Rajasthan 288 10  1303417 37  9643
30 Sikkim 35 43675 12  498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5072 100  3542712 504  38047  
32 Telangana 508 39  833681 96  4111  
33 Tripura 14 106853 939  
34 Uttarakhand 982 440516 13  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 385 20  2102447 45  23622  
36 West Bengal 2199 250  2091584 318  21512
Total# 30362 1920  44047344 3908  528754
*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

