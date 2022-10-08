COVID-19: India reports 2,797 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 29,251

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,797 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 8), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,51,228.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 29,251, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 30,362.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,778. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 8 was recorded 1.05 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,67,48,226 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,839 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department. With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,322 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, and zero fatality. The city on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1. 07 per cent on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 8 10556 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 160 24 2323547 31 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 10 1 66550 6 296 4 Assam 2627 9 735014 11 8035 5 Bihar 144 11 838183 14 12302 6 Chandigarh 24 1 98020 5 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 290 37 1162106 71 14137 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 328 52 1976972 109 26503 10 Goa* 164 17 254114 37 3966 11 Gujarat 680 41 1263508 110 11035 12 Haryana 217 3 1044227 30 10707 13 Himachal Pradesh 96 19 307987 31 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 85 14 474327 23 4785 15 Jharkhand 56 1 436998 9 5330 16 Karnataka 2750 20 4022374 131 40286 17 Kerala*** 6815 928 6732821 1625 71222 1 18 Ladakh 21 3 29104 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 102 9 1043521 20 10773 21 Maharashtra 2523 131 7972580 328 148350 1 22 Manipur 16 137659 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 36 2 95054 4 1622 24 Mizoram 88 14 237723 25 723 25 Nagaland 0 3 35180 3 781 26 Odisha 708 117 1324736 166 9198 27 Puducherry 193 25 172610 49 1974 28 Punjab** 138 9 764043 31 17917 29 Rajasthan 288 10 1303417 37 9643 1 30 Sikkim 35 6 43675 12 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5072 100 3542712 504 38047 32 Telangana 508 39 833681 96 4111 33 Tripura 14 2 106853 2 939 34 Uttarakhand 982 6 440516 13 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 385 20 2102447 45 23622 36 West Bengal 2199 250 2091584 318 21512 1 Total# 30362 1920 44047344 3908 528754 6 *Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

