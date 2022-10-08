COVID-19: India reports 2,797 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 29,251

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 89,67,48,226 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19
- The daily positivity rate on Oct 8 was recorded 1.05 per cent.
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,797 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 8), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,51,228.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 29,251, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 30,362.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,111 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,778. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on October 8 was recorded 1.05 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,67,48,226 samples have been tested up to October 7 for COVID-19. Of these 2,66,839 samples were tested on Friday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department. With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 7,322 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent, and zero fatality. The city on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent. The capital logged 74 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1. 07 per cent on Tuesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|8
|10556
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|160
|24
|2323547
|31
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|10
|1
|66550
|6
|296
|4
|Assam
|2627
|9
|735014
|11
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|144
|11
|838183
|14
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|24
|1
|98020
|5
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|290
|37
|1162106
|71
|14137
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|328
|52
|1976972
|109
|26503
|10
|Goa*
|164
|17
|254114
|37
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|680
|41
|1263508
|110
|11035
|12
|Haryana
|217
|3
|1044227
|30
|10707
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|96
|19
|307987
|31
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|85
|14
|474327
|23
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|56
|1
|436998
|9
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2750
|20
|4022374
|131
|40286
|17
|Kerala***
|6815
|928
|6732821
|1625
|71222
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|21
|3
|29104
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|102
|9
|1043521
|20
|10773
|21
|Maharashtra
|2523
|131
|7972580
|328
|148350
|1
|22
|Manipur
|16
|137659
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|36
|2
|95054
|4
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|88
|14
|237723
|25
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|3
|35180
|3
|781
|26
|Odisha
|708
|117
|1324736
|166
|9198
|27
|Puducherry
|193
|25
|172610
|49
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|138
|9
|764043
|31
|17917
|29
|Rajasthan
|288
|10
|1303417
|37
|9643
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|35
|6
|43675
|12
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5072
|100
|3542712
|504
|38047
|32
|Telangana
|508
|39
|833681
|96
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|2
|106853
|2
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|982
|6
|440516
|13
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|385
|20
|2102447
|45
|23622
|36
|West Bengal
|2199
|250
|2091584
|318
|21512
|1
|Total#
|30362
|1920
|44047344
|3908
|528754
|6
|*Kerala: Additionally, 12 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.