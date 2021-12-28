Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
India logs 6,358 new COVID cases, 293 fatalities; Omicron tally at 653

The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent.

December 28, 2021
India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am. 

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 385 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7579 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1099 67  2060957 121  14490  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 55036   280  
4 Assam 2088 13  611991 88  6158
5 Bihar 117 18  714270 12095
6 Chandigarh 103 64600 1078  
7 Chhattisgarh 345 15  993729 33  13598
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   10686   4  
9 Delhi 1289 186  1417288 144  25106
10 Goa 465 16  176133 51  3519  
11 Gujarat 1086 138  818363 65  10114
12 Haryana 559 64  762097 21  10062  
13 Himachal Pradesh 344 224363 33  3873  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1333 17  334976 127  4524
15 Jharkhand 477 116  344386 22  5142  
16 Karnataka 7478 31  2959082 254  38316
17 Kerala*** 21908 1464  5168028 2864  46822 236 
18 Ladakh 193 16  21693 29  219
19 Lakshadweep 4 10360 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 263 11  782931 19  10532  
21 Maharashtra 14127 629  6503733 776  141454 21 
22 Manipur 178 123552 12  2002
23 Meghalaya 59 83257 11  1483  
24 Mizoram 1435 36  138774 148  539  
25 Nagaland 82 31400 702  
26 Odisha 1458 45  1044093 167  8453
27 Puducherry 126 127419 11  1880  
28 Punjab 392 14  587247 27  16640
29 Rajasthan 354 36  946222 23  8963  
30 Sikkim 55 32017 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 6562 67  2701336 663  36744
32 Telangana 3417   673404 181  4023
33 Tripura 63 15  84136 829  
34 Uttarakhand 213 18  337170 38  7416  
35 Uttar Pradesh 324 1687731 38  22915  
36 West Bengal 7433 17  1603906 446  19726 10 
Total# 75456 385  34243945 6450  480290 293

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News