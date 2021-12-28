India logs 6,358 new COVID cases, 293 fatalities; Omicron tally at 653

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jabalpur: Tourists visit Bhedaghat waterfall amid concerns over the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19

India has logged 653 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 186 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 167 cases followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

With 6,358 people testing positive for coronavirus infections in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,99,691.

The active cases have declined to 75,456, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,290 with 293 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 61 days now.

The active cases have declined to 75,456 comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 385 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 1 7579 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1099 67 2060957 121 14490 3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 2 55036 280 4 Assam 2088 13 611991 88 6158 2 5 Bihar 117 18 714270 7 12095 1 6 Chandigarh 103 2 64600 5 1078 7 Chhattisgarh 345 15 993729 33 13598 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10686 4 9 Delhi 1289 186 1417288 144 25106 1 10 Goa 465 16 176133 51 3519 11 Gujarat 1086 138 818363 65 10114 1 12 Haryana 559 64 762097 21 10062 13 Himachal Pradesh 344 2 224363 33 3873 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1333 17 334976 127 4524 1 15 Jharkhand 477 116 344386 22 5142 16 Karnataka 7478 31 2959082 254 38316 4 17 Kerala*** 21908 1464 5168028 2864 46822 236 18 Ladakh 193 16 21693 29 219 1 19 Lakshadweep 4 3 10360 3 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 263 11 782931 19 10532 21 Maharashtra 14127 629 6503733 776 141454 21 22 Manipur 178 4 123552 12 2002 1 23 Meghalaya 59 5 83257 11 1483 24 Mizoram 1435 36 138774 148 539 25 Nagaland 82 5 31400 5 702 26 Odisha 1458 45 1044093 167 8453 1 27 Puducherry 126 1 127419 11 1880 28 Punjab 392 14 587247 27 16640 2 29 Rajasthan 354 36 946222 23 8963 30 Sikkim 55 6 32017 7 409 31 Tamil Nadu 6562 67 2701336 663 36744 9 32 Telangana 3417 673404 181 4023 1 33 Tripura 63 15 84136 8 829 34 Uttarakhand 213 18 337170 38 7416 35 Uttar Pradesh 324 1 1687731 38 22915 36 West Bengal 7433 17 1603906 446 19726 10 Total# 75456 385 34243945 6450 480290 293

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

