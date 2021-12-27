Night curfew imposed in THESE 9 states amid Omicron scare in country | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Night curfew imposed in 9 states amid Omicron scare in country

Amid rising Covid cases across the country, at least 9 states in the country have imposed a night curfew. The states also include the national capital, apart from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. The night curfews imposed, come in the wake of rising Covid 19 cases in the state. Apart from these 9 states, night curfew is also imposed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu till December 31.

Here's all you need to know about the respective night curfews along with the timings.

In Karnataka, the night curfew will come into effect from December 28 and will go on till January 7. The timings of the curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am. In Uttarakhand, the night curfew which comes into effect on Monday night (December 27) will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders. Essential services will remain exempt in the lockdown. In Delhi, the night curfew kicks in at 11 pm on Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases and will last till 5 am. Patients and pregnant women, people out to buy essential items, and those traveling to or from railway stations, bus stops, and airports will be exempted from the night curfew. In Haryana, night curfew has come into effect from December 25, from 11 pm to 5 am. The restrictions will remain in place till January 5. In Gujarat, the night curfew has been extended in eight cities by two hours. The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. In Uttar Pradesh, a night curfew has come into force from December 25. It will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am. In Madhya Pradesh, a night curfew came into force on December 23, from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. In Maharashtra, a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am came into effect on December 25. Gatherings of more than 5 persons in public places across the state are prohibited during the curfew. In Kerala, a night curfew will be imposed starting December 30. The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in effect till January 2.

