At 1.2 lakh, India logs lowest daily COVID cases in 58 days; active cases dip to 15,55,248

India on Saturday recorded 1,20,529 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,380 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,97,894 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to more 2,67,95,549. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,86,94,879, with 15,55,248 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,44,082. A total of 22,78,60,317 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|115
|16
|6852
|32
|121
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|133773
|5139
|1593921
|15469
|11296
|83
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3829
|14
|24835
|415
|122
|3
|4
|Assam
|52112
|231
|373244
|4263
|3577
|54
|5
|Bihar
|10309
|1122
|695562
|2090
|5319
|23
|6
|Chandigarh
|1005
|130
|58717
|215
|765
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|26977
|2401
|938081
|3838
|13162
|23
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|112
|138
|10261
|170
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8060
|688
|1395892
|1161
|24497
|50
|10
|Goa
|9099
|601
|146597
|1160
|2727
|17
|11
|Gujarat
|22110
|2294
|782374
|3398
|9906
|16
|12
|Haryana
|11054
|1634
|741255
|2456
|8605
|73
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9787
|1270
|180877
|2030
|3260
|27
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|29615
|1042
|263961
|2731
|4026
|34
|15
|Jharkhand
|6832
|705
|328542
|1170
|5034
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|280207
|6612
|2358412
|22316
|30895
|364
|17
|Kerala
|174933
|9766
|2416639
|25860
|9510
|135
|18
|Ladakh
|1354
|151
|17528
|272
|194
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1208
|147
|7324
|235
|36
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|12889
|1297
|762597
|2045
|8257
|50
|21
|Maharashtra
|199736
|8077
|5507058
|20852
|98771
|1377
|22
|Manipur
|9048
|185
|43779
|592
|863
|14
|23
|Meghalaya
|6110
|242
|30980
|808
|643
|18
|24
|Mizoram
|3433
|18
|9816
|214
|51
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|4695
|16
|17276
|151
|416
|12
|26
|Odisha
|71385
|3657
|724402
|11347
|2912
|39
|27
|Puducherry
|9494
|521
|96731
|1215
|1601
|18
|28
|Punjab
|26277
|2396
|534915
|4314
|14927
|87
|29
|Rajasthan
|24004
|3404
|911897
|4370
|8599
|40
|30
|Sikkim
|4250
|66
|12002
|284
|266
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|268968
|11458
|1900306
|33646
|26128
|463
|32
|Telangana
|30918
|1661
|553400
|3821
|3346
|15
|33
|Tripura
|6367
|27
|47663
|670
|550
|11
|34
|Uttarakhand
|19283
|3247
|307045
|4081
|6631
|58
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|22877
|2669
|1652417
|3646
|21031
|136
|36
|West Bengal
|53023
|8757
|1342391
|16557
|16034
|113
|Total#
|1555248
|80745
|26795549
|197894
|344082
|3380
Meanwhile, top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.
“I applaud the Biden Administration’s commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most,” Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.
“As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge,” Cornyn said in a tweet.
In a tweet, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally.
“A return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation,” Hyde-Smith said.