At 1.2 lakh, India logs lowest daily COVID cases in 58 days; active cases dip to 15,55,248

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A woman crosses a street during lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir administration to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases

India on Saturday recorded 1,20,529 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,380 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,97,894 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to more 2,67,95,549. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,86,94,879, with 15,55,248 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,44,082. A total of 22,78,60,317 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 115 16 6852 32 121 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 133773 5139 1593921 15469 11296 83 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3829 14 24835 415 122 3 4 Assam 52112 231 373244 4263 3577 54 5 Bihar 10309 1122 695562 2090 5319 23 6 Chandigarh 1005 130 58717 215 765 3 7 Chhattisgarh 26977 2401 938081 3838 13162 23 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 112 138 10261 170 4 9 Delhi 8060 688 1395892 1161 24497 50 10 Goa 9099 601 146597 1160 2727 17 11 Gujarat 22110 2294 782374 3398 9906 16 12 Haryana 11054 1634 741255 2456 8605 73 13 Himachal Pradesh 9787 1270 180877 2030 3260 27 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29615 1042 263961 2731 4026 34 15 Jharkhand 6832 705 328542 1170 5034 13 16 Karnataka 280207 6612 2358412 22316 30895 364 17 Kerala 174933 9766 2416639 25860 9510 135 18 Ladakh 1354 151 17528 272 194 1 19 Lakshadweep 1208 147 7324 235 36 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 12889 1297 762597 2045 8257 50 21 Maharashtra 199736 8077 5507058 20852 98771 1377 22 Manipur 9048 185 43779 592 863 14 23 Meghalaya 6110 242 30980 808 643 18 24 Mizoram 3433 18 9816 214 51 4 25 Nagaland 4695 16 17276 151 416 12 26 Odisha 71385 3657 724402 11347 2912 39 27 Puducherry 9494 521 96731 1215 1601 18 28 Punjab 26277 2396 534915 4314 14927 87 29 Rajasthan 24004 3404 911897 4370 8599 40 30 Sikkim 4250 66 12002 284 266 3 31 Tamil Nadu 268968 11458 1900306 33646 26128 463 32 Telangana 30918 1661 553400 3821 3346 15 33 Tripura 6367 27 47663 670 550 11 34 Uttarakhand 19283 3247 307045 4081 6631 58 35 Uttar Pradesh 22877 2669 1652417 3646 21031 136 36 West Bengal 53023 8757 1342391 16557 16034 113 Total# 1555248 80745 26795549 197894 344082 3380

Meanwhile, top American lawmakers on Friday applauded the Biden Administration for its decision to distribute 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India and other countries.

“I applaud the Biden Administration’s commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most,” Senator John Cornyn, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.

“As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge,” Cornyn said in a tweet.

In a tweet, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said as India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US vaccines to help its friend and important ally.

“A return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation,” Hyde-Smith said.

