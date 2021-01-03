Would make every Indian proud: PM Modi on DCGI's final approval to Covishield, Covaxin for emergency use

Image Source : PTI Would make every Indian proud: PM Modi on DCGI final approval to Covishield, Covaxin for emergency use

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the emergency use of both Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine for immunisation against Covid-19 in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to appreciate India's vaccine against Coronavirus and said 'it would make every Indian proud.'

"We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives," PM Modi Tweeted.

Covid-19 vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have been cleared for restricted use in emergency situation, DCGI, V G Somani said.

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100 per cent safe," Mr Somani said.

"The vaccines will be administered in two dosages and Cadila will have three dosages ," Somani added.

The regulator also granted approval to Cadila Healthcare to conduct Phase III clinical trial of its vaccine candidate.

Addressing the media, the Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said both firms submitted data on their trial runs and both have been granted permission for "restricted use". This comes after an expert panel of the drug regulator gave its recommendation on Saturday for the emergency use authorisation of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines.

On January 1, Covishield was recommended for emergency use while COVAXIN was recommended for restricted use on January 2. Now a final approval on the use of both the vaccines awaits DCGI nod.

