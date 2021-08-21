India records 34,457 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 3,61,340, lowest in 151 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school.

India recorded 34,457 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 375 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,347 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.54 per cent and total recoveries to 3,15,97,982.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,61,340, lowest in 151 days; the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,33,964. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,45,76,158 samples have been tested up to August 20 for COVID-19. Of these 17,21,205 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID vaccine for children.

"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.

Additionally, Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 3 7419 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 15738 206 1969169 1697 13696 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1564 121 50100 240 255 1 4 Assam 8296 76 568916 779 5538 10 5 Bihar 179 9 715721 24 9649 6 Chandigarh 44 61196 6 811 7 Chhattisgarh 959 15 989485 74 13551 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10649 4 9 Delhi 448 21 1411690 2 25079 2 10 Goa 902 22 168764 59 3180 2 11 Gujarat 183 3 814994 22 10078 12 Haryana 671 5 759956 18 9664 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 2663 70 205055 366 3559 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1109 16 318283 126 4400 15 Jharkhand 223 2 342335 25 5132 16 Karnataka 21159 133 2876377 1538 37088 27 17 Kerala 179835 1623 3567492 19296 19246 197 18 Ladakh 81 2 20192 6 207 19 Lakshadweep 35 1 10215 3 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 95 2 781471 16 10515 21 Maharashtra 61082 486 6214921 5557 135567 154 22 Manipur 5508 2 102603 520 1732 4 23 Meghalaya 3421 16 68307 308 1257 5 24 Mizoram 7624 606 43145 1126 190 2 25 Nagaland 1024 32 27758 91 608 26 Odisha 8714 30 982319 1003 7154 68 27 Puducherry 971 38 119899 95 1806 1 28 Punjab 571 26 583205 35 16347 2 29 Rajasthan 153 944874 12 8954 30 Sikkim 1806 53 26905 146 364 1 31 Tamil Nadu 19864 219 2541432 1892 34639 29 32 Telangana 6865 47 643318 453 3852 3 33 Tripura 1407 96 79634 184 785 1 34 Uttarakhand 342 11 334983 20 7376 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 407 12 1685854 35 22789 2 36 West Bengal 9653 62 1512999 781 18337 12 Total# 363605 524 31561635 36555 433589 540 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

