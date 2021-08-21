Saturday, August 21, 2021
     
India records 34,457 cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 3,61,340, lowest in 151 days

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,347 discharges in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2021 9:53 IST
covid cases today, daily covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school.

India recorded 34,457 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 375 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 36,347 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.54 per cent and total recoveries to 3,15,97,982.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,61,340, lowest in 151 days; the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,33,964. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,45,76,158 samples have been tested up to August 20 for COVID-19. Of these 17,21,205 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that the results of an ongoing research for development of Covid-19 vaccines for children may arrive next month and the antidote may be launched "very soon". He said the Centre is committed to vaccinate every citizen against coronavirus.

"Our aim is to vaccinate every citizen. The Indian government has already given permission to Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech to conduct research for developing a COVID vaccine for children.

"We are expecting that results of their research will arrive next month. I am confident that vaccines for children would become a reality very soon," Mandaviya told reporters in Rajkot.

Additionally, Kerala on Thursday logged 21,116 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total infection count to 37,46,121, as the number of people succumbing to the disease climbed to 19,246 with 197 additional deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,30,768 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 16.15 per cent. So far, 2.99 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur led the fray with 2873 followed by Malappuram 2824, Ernakulam 2527, Kozhikode 2401, Palakkad 1948, Kollam 1418, Kannur 1370, Alappuzha 1319, Thiruvananthapuram 955 and Kottayam 925.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 7419   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 15738 206  1969169 1697  13696 10 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1564 121  50100 240  255
4 Assam 8296 76  568916 779  5538 10 
5 Bihar 179 715721 24  9649  
6 Chandigarh 44   61196 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 959 15  989485 74  13551
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   10649   4  
9 Delhi 448 21  1411690 25079
10 Goa 902 22  168764 59  3180
11 Gujarat 183 814994 22  10078  
12 Haryana 671 759956 18  9664
13 Himachal Pradesh 2663 70  205055 366  3559
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1109 16  318283 126  4400  
15 Jharkhand 223 342335 25  5132  
16 Karnataka 21159 133  2876377 1538  37088 27 
17 Kerala 179835 1623  3567492 19296  19246 197 
18 Ladakh 81 20192 207  
19 Lakshadweep 35 10215 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 95 781471 16  10515  
21 Maharashtra 61082 486  6214921 5557  135567 154 
22 Manipur 5508 102603 520  1732
23 Meghalaya 3421 16  68307 308  1257
24 Mizoram 7624 606  43145 1126  190
25 Nagaland 1024 32  27758 91  608  
26 Odisha 8714 30  982319 1003  7154 68 
27 Puducherry 971 38  119899 95  1806
28 Punjab 571 26  583205 35  16347
29 Rajasthan 153   944874 12  8954  
30 Sikkim 1806 53  26905 146  364
31 Tamil Nadu 19864 219  2541432 1892  34639 29 
32 Telangana 6865 47  643318 453  3852
33 Tripura 1407 96  79634 184  785
34 Uttarakhand 342 11  334983 20  7376
35 Uttar Pradesh 407 12  1685854 35  22789
36 West Bengal 9653 62  1512999 781  18337 12 
Total# 363605 524  31561635 36555  433589 540 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News

