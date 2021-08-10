India records 28,204 new Covid 19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 147 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Coimbatore: A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Coimbatore railway station, Sunday, August 8, 2021.

India recorded 28,204 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest in 147 days along with 373 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 41,511 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,11,80,968. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 3,88,508, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,28,682. The recovery rate stands at 97.4%

A total of 51,45,00,268 people are vaccinated in the country as of Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. As of Monday August 09, total 48,32,78,545 samples have been tested in the country, and 15,11,313 samples were tested on Sunday alone.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The cumulative number COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 51 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crore. It then took 45 days to cross the 20 crore-mark, 29 days more to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. In less than three days, one crore vaccine doses were administered in the country.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

